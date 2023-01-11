|Engine Type
|1.5L Turbocharged Intercooled
|TNGA
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|250 Nm @ 1600 rpm
|205 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears, Manual Override
|Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|141 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|172 bhp @ 6600 rpm
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|3
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹20,19,700
|₹21,31,522
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹17,49,800
|₹18,30,000
|RTO
|₹1,90,980
|₹1,99,000
|Insurance
|₹78,420
|₹1,02,022
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹43,411
|₹45,814