In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLA and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLA Price starts at Rs. 51.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200 and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. GLA: 1332 cc engine, 17.4 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLA vs XC40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gla
|Xc40 recharge
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 51.8 Lakhs
|₹ 54.95 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|418-592
|Mileage
|17.4 to 18.9 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|69 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1332 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)