In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price starts at Rs. 11.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT Petrol, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. XL6: 1462 cc engine, 20.27 to 26.32 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XL6 vs Yaris Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xl6
|Yaris
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 11.57 Lakhs
|₹ 9.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.27 to 26.32 kmpl
|17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|1496 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Cylinders
|4
|4