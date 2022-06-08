Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
|178 nm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|19.01
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|114 bhp
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|-
|Engine Type
|K 15 Smart Hybrid
|1.0 TSI Petrol
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|855.45
|-
|Battery
|Lithium Ion
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Engine
|1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|No
|-
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|-
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|-
|Cruise Control
|No
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹8,97,126
|₹12,21,246
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹7,96,500
|₹10,69,000
|RTO
|₹56,790
|₹1,13,230
|Insurance
|₹43,336
|₹38,516
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹19,282
|₹26,249