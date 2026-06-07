hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsEeco vs Tiago

Maruti Suzuki Eeco vs Tata Tiago

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Eeco and Tata Tiago, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD, Tata Tiago Price starts at Rs. 4.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol Manual. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Eeco vs Tiago Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eeco Tiago
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 5.21 Lakhs₹ 4.69 Lakhs
Mileage19.71 to 26.78 kmpl-
Engine Capacity1197 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
5 STR STD
₹5.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiago
Tata Tiago
Smart Petrol Manual
₹4.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
K12N1.2 NA Revotron
Driving Range
631 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
105.5 Nm @ 3000 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.71 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81 bhp @ 6000 rpm85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
155 / 65 R13155 / 80 R13
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
ManualPower-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutsIndependent Lower wishbone, McPherson (Dual Path) Strut Type
Rear Suspension
3-Link Rigid AxleRear Twist Beam with Coil Spring Mounted on Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Rear Tyres
155 / 65 R13155 / 80 R13
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
32 litres35 litres
Length
3675 mm3813 mm
Wheelbase
2350 mm2400 mm
Kerb Weight
970 kg-
Height
1825 mm1535 mm
Width
1475 mm1684 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both Sides-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyYes
Headlights
HalogenLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
33 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000 Kms
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags: Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Interior Colours
Black and Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,84,4305,28,110
Ex-Showroom Price
5,20,9004,69,990
RTO
29,83626,300
Insurance
33,19431,320
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,56111,351
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great ride qualityManoeuvrable in city trafficSharp Exterior

Cons

Underpowered engineThe quality of 360 degree cameraFixed headrests for all passengers

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

2026 Tata Tiago Creative+ vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta
2026 Tata Tiago Creative+ vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta: Which top-spec hatch should you go for?
7 Jun 2026
Tata Tiago is available in six trims: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Pure+ A, Creative and Creative+.
Tata Tiago Creative vs Creative+: Which variant should you choose
9 Jun 2026
Maruti Suzuki Eeco Star Edition adds cosmetic and accessory upgrades to the 5-seater AC and CNG variants.
Maruti Suzuki Eeco gets ‘Star Edition’ pack at 20,000
8 May 2026
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, April 12: Tata Curvv Dark Edition launched, Ola Roadster X production begins, Maruti Suzuki Eeco 6 airbags
13 Apr 2025
Maruti now offers 6 airbags and few other safety features as standard with its cars.
Maruti Alto K10, Eeco, WagonR and Celerio gets 6 airbags as standard
13 May 2025
The base variant of the Tata Tiago comes with halogen headlights and steel rims.
Thinking of the new Tata Tiago ? Here's what the base variant offers
4 Jun 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
The Tata Sierra ICE reimagines the Alpine windows from the original Sierra of the 1990s but also brings more practicality with the rear doors and a bigger boot
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Tata Sierra SUV debuts, to rival Creta, Thar Roxx
17 Jan 2025
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP: Safest Maruti car ever
8 Nov 2024
Tata Curvv SUV is available for booking at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) until October 31. The SUV will be sold along with its electric avatar Curvv EV in the compact segment.
Tata Curvv review: Can it challenge the might of the Creta, Seltos?
24 Sept 2024
Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 review: Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers?
12 Nov 2024
When it comes to safety rating, both Mahindra Thar Roxx and Tata Harrier are placed on top of the list. The two SUVs have secured five-star rating at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both SUVs offer host of safety features too.
Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Tata Harrier: Which SUV is safer? Bharat NCAP safety rating explained
18 Nov 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers