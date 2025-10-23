hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsBrezza vs Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual, Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Brezza vs Jimny Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Brezza Jimny
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 7.4 Lakhs₹ 12.31 Lakhs
Mileage19.96 to 21.09 kmpl16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Transmission Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-4

Filters
Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
K10C DiTC Smart HybridK15B
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 2000-3500 rpm134 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD4WD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Spare Wheel
NoSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16195 / 80 R15
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16195 / 80 R15
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
48 litres40 litres
Length
3995 mm3985 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm2590 mm
Height
1685 mm1720 mm
Width
1790 mm1645 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
YesTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
YesRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC ventsYes (Manual)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Front AC
YesSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Yes-
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumptionYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
YesDriver
Door Pockets
YesFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
YesDriver
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
Yes1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoManual Shift - Lever
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No40:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
YesFabric
Head-rests
YesFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,36,14013,98,056
Ex-Showroom Price
7,39,90012,31,500
RTO
60,7931,27,980
Insurance
34,94738,076
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,97130,049
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

New Engine, better performanceVentilated front seatsUnderbody CNG tank

Cons

Small boot of 328LHard plastics used all over the cabinNo ADAS

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is now exported to over 100 countries, including markets like Japan, Mexico, Australia, South Africa, and Chile.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny crosses one lakh exports mark since 2023. Check details
23 Oct 2025
Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue are two of the most popular SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Monthly EMI comparison
12 Aug 2026
The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is available in four major grade options: LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+.
If I were buying new Maruti Suzuki Brezza, this is the variant I would pick
28 Jul 2026
The Suzuki Jimny Nomade Monster Hunter Wilds Edition will be on display at Tokyo Auto Salon 2026
Suzuki to showcase Jimny Monster Hunter at Tokyo Auto Salon 2026
29 Dec 2025
The deliveries of the Brezza facelift have now started.
2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift deliveries begin
29 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki may consider bringing the Jimny EV to India by the end of this decade. (Image: Instagram/SuzukiGarage)
Suzuki Jimny EV spotted in the wild. Will it come to India?
4 May 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP: Safest Maruti car ever
8 Nov 2024
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
23 May 2023
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Jimny and Fronx are the two of Maruti Suzuki's biggest showstoppers at the Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023: Jimny, Fronx, eVX and other cars to check at Maruti pavilion
13 Jan 2023
Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 review: Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers?
12 Nov 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers