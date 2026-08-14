XUV300 Turbo Sport vs XL6 [2019-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 turbo sport Xl6 [2019-2022] Brand Mahindra Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 9.31 Lakhs ₹ 9.85 Lakhs Mileage 18.2 kmpl 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4, Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.