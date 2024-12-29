In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Marazzo and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR, Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Marazzo vs XUV500 Comparison