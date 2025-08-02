In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Toyota Glanza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Glanza Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo
|Glanza
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 6.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|22.3 to 30.61 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4