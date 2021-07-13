|Engine Type
|1.5L I4 mHawk 100
|VVT
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|865
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|260 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|17.29
|21.01
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|100 bhp @ 3750 rpm
|82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|No
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|2
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹10,04,355
|₹8,45,028
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹8,77,001
|₹7,49,000
|RTO
|₹81,538
|₹53,940
|Insurance
|₹34,755
|₹41,588
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹21,360
|₹18,162