In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seltos vs Kicks Comparison