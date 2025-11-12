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Kia Carnival vs Toyota Fortuner

In 2026 when choosing among the Kia Carnival and Toyota Fortuner, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carnival Price starts at Rs. 63.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limousine Plus and Toyota Fortuner Price starts at Rs. 34.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT. Carnival: 2151 cc engine, 14.85 kmpl mileage. Fortuner: 2694 cc engine, 10.3 to 14.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carnival vs Fortuner Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Carnival Fortuner
BrandKiaToyota
Price₹ 63.91 Lakhs₹ 34.76 Lakhs
Range-821
Mileage14.85 kmpl10.3 to 14.6 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity2151 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Carnival
Kia Carnival
Limousine Plus
₹63.91 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT
₹34.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kia Carnival Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
2.2L CRDi2TR-FE I4 Dual VVT-i
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Driving Range
1069 km821
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
441 Nm @ 1750 rpm245 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.85 kmpl10.3 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
190 bhp @ 3800 rpm164 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2151 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres5.8
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
235 / 60 R18265 / 65 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi Link4-Link with Coil Spring and Stabiliser
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut with coil springDouble Wishbone with Stabiliser
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18265 / 65 R17
Length
5115 mm4795
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Wheelbase
3090 mm2745
Height
1755 mm1835
Width
1985 mm1855
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows3
Seating Capacity
7 Person7
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
72 litres80
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents on RoofBlower, Vents on Roof
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesOptional
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Scuff Plates
Illuminated-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
ActiveNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED Projector
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED,LEDLED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Speakers
126
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
11 inch-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesOptional
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
YesNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (ANCAP)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
60:40 split50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Tuscan & UmberDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front and Middle RowFront only
Interior Colours
Tuscan & UmberChamois / Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledCooled
Head-rests
Front, Second & ThirdFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,97,28040,08,767
Ex-Showroom Price
63,91,00034,76,000
RTO
8,27,8753,51,900
Insurance
2,77,9051,80,367
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,61,14586,164
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinLevel 2 ADASLoaded with features

Cons

Access to third row cumbersomeStorage spaces limitedNo foldout tray

Fortuner Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Fortuner2694 cc to 2755 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid (Electric + Diesel) | Manual,Automatic₹34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
MG Glosterundefined | Diesel | Automatic₹41.07 - 46.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Hindustan Times
Toyota Fortuner2694 cc to 2755 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid (Electric + Diesel) | Manual,Automatic₹34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jeep Meridianundefined | Diesel | Manual,Automatic₹23.33 - 37.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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