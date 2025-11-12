In 2026 when choosing among the Kia Carnival and Toyota Fortuner, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carnival Price starts at Rs. 63.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limousine Plus and Toyota Fortuner Price starts at Rs. 34.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT. Carnival: 2151 cc engine, 14.85 kmpl mileage. Fortuner: 2694 cc engine, 10.3 to 14.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carnival vs Fortuner Comparison