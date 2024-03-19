XF vs XC40 Recharge Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xf Xc40 recharge Brand Jaguar Volvo Price ₹ 55.66 Lakhs ₹ 54.95 Lakhs Range - 418-592 Mileage 13.1 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 69 kWh Engine Capacity 1997 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar XF and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XF Price starts at Rs. 55.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Prestige Petrol and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. XF: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.