In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna and Toyota Glanza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual, Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna vs Glanza Comparison