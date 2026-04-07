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Hyundai Verna vs MG Hector

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna and MG Hector, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual, MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style 1.5 Turbo MT. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 13.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna vs Hector Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna Hector
BrandHyundaiMG
Price₹ 10.98 Lakhs₹ 11.99 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl12.34 to 13.79 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc1451 cc
TransmissionManual, Transmission Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Verna
Hyundai Verna
HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹10.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hector
MG Hector
Style 1.5 Turbo MT
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 MPi1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm250 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm141 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springBeam Assemble + Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMacpherson Strut + Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
85 / 65 R15215 / 60 R17
Length
4565 mm4655 mm
Wheelbase
2670 mm1760 mm
Height
1475 mm1760 mm
Width
1765 mm1835 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres60 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Manual
Cruise Control
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power WindowsFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cup Holders
4 Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront & Rear
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,63,18713,77,549
Ex-Showroom Price
10,98,40011,99,000
RTO
1,09,8401,19,900
Insurance
54,44758,149
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,15029,608
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai Verna:- Benefits upto ₹ 65000/...
Applicable on vernahx-2-petrol-15l-manual & 21 more variants
Expired
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