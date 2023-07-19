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Hyundai Verna vs Mahindra XUV500

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual, Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna vs XUV500 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna Xuv500
BrandHyundaiMahindra
Price₹ 10.98 Lakhs₹ 13.15 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl15.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc2179 cc
TransmissionManual, Transmission Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Verna
Hyundai Verna
HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹10.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
W5
₹13.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 MPimHawk155
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm360 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm153 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15235 / 65 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springMulti-link type with anti-roll bar
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMcPherson type with anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
85 / 65 R15235 / 65 R17
Length
4565 mm4585
Wheelbase
2670 mm2700
Height
1475 mm1785
Width
1765 mm1890
No of Seating Rows
23
Seating Capacity
5 Person7
Doors
4 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres70
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Yes (Manual)
Cruise Control
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power WindowsFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cup Holders
4 Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront & Rear
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,63,18716,92,101
Ex-Showroom Price
10,98,40014,22,850
RTO
1,09,8401,82,686
Insurance
54,44766,658
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,15035,954
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Benefits On Hyundai Verna:- Benefits upto ₹ 65000/...
Applicable on vernahx-2-petrol-15l-manual & 21 more variants
Expired
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