In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] and Maruti Suzuki Alto, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT, Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna [2020-2023] vs Alto Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Verna [2020-2023]
|Alto
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 9.11 Lakhs
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.7 kmpl
|22.0 to 31.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|796 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3