Tucson [2020-2022] vs Hector Plus [2023-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tucson [2020-2022] Hector plus [2023-2025] Brand Hyundai MG Price ₹ 22.55 Lakhs ₹ 17.5 Lakhs Mileage - 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl Engine Capacity 1999 cc 1451 cc Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] and MG Hector Plus [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 22.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol, MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR. Hector Plus [2023-2025]: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.