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HomeCompare Carsi20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Verna

Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Hyundai Verna

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] and Hyundai Verna, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT, Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual. i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Verna Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 n line [2021-2023] Verna
BrandHyundaiHyundai
Price₹ 9.84 Lakhs₹ 10.98 Lakhs
Mileage20.2 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1482 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Transmission
Cylinders34

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i20 N Line [2021-2023]
Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023]
N6 1.0 Turbo iMT
₹9.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Verna
Hyundai Verna
HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹10.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi1.5 MPi
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
749-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Clutchless Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.25-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Gas Type Shock AbsorberCoupled torsion beam axle with coil spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Gas Type Shock AbsorberMcPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R1685 / 65 R15
Ground Clearance
170-
Length
39954565 mm
Wheelbase
25802670 mm
Height
15051475 mm
Width
17751765 mm
Bootspace
311-
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
54 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3745 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Rear Wiper
No-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front Only4 Cupholders in Front & Second Row
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Fog Lights
Halogen Projector-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
6-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
NoCup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black with Red Inserts-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,99,15312,63,187
Ex-Showroom Price
9,84,10010,98,400
RTO
71,0461,09,840
Insurance
43,50754,447
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,62527,150
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Benefits On Hyundai Verna:- Benefits upto ₹ 65000/...
Applicable on vernahx-2-petrol-15l-manual & 21 more variants
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