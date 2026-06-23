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Hyundai Creta vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta Price starts at Rs. 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.5 Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT. Creta: 1482 cc engine, 17.4 to 21.8 kmpl mileage. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta vs Jimny Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta Jimny
BrandHyundaiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 10.91 Lakhs₹ 12.31 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 to 21.8 kmpl16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Creta
Hyundai Creta
E 1.5 Petrol
₹10.91 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hyundai Creta Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Right Side
Dashboard
Front Right Side
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5l MPiK15B
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm134 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl16.94 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD4WD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16195 / 80 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16195 / 80 R15
Bootspace
433 litres208 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres40 litres
Length
4300 mm3985 mm
Wheelbase
2610 mm2590 mm
Height
1635 mm1720 mm
Width
1790 mm1645 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteYes
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedSilver
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
64
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
8 inch7 inch
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoManual Shift - Lever
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split40:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and Greige-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullInclined
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,24,82513,98,056
Ex-Showroom Price
10,90,70012,31,500
RTO
1,21,0701,27,980
Insurance
12,55538,076
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,32630,049
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

All-new Matte Grey shadeManual gearbox with turbo petrol engineAddition of dashcam

Cons

Visual updates are mostly cosmetic in naturePricier alternative to comparable Creta models
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai Creta:- Benefits upto ₹ 100000...
Applicable on cretae-15-petrol & 50 more variants
Expired
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