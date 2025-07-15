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Hyundai Aura vs Renault Duster

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Aura and Renault Duster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Aura Price starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol, Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT. Aura: 1197 cc engine, 17 to 22 kmpl mileage. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aura vs Duster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aura Duster
BrandHyundaiRenault
Price₹ 6 Lakhs₹ 10.49 Lakhs
Mileage17 to 22 kmpl13 to 15 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Aura
Hyundai Aura
E 1.2 Petrol
₹6 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Duster
Renault Duster
Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Aura Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Dashboard
Center Console
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 KappaTurbo TCe 100
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm @ 4000 rpm166 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm99 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14-
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle-
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut-
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14-
Length
3995 mm4343 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2657 mm
Height
1520 mm1701 mm
Width
1680 mm1815 mm
Bootspace
402 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors-
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
No-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
Manual-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
No-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue7" TFT with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
NoKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear Power Windows
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both Sides-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalManual
One Touch - Up
No-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyCupholders in Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40:00
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Dual Tone Grey-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,23,44312,00,182
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,99010,49,000
RTO
8,8601,04,900
Insurance
14,09345,782
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,40025,796
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined EngineImpressive Ride QualityWell-Equipped Mid-Spec Trim

Cons

Poor Rear Camera FeedLong Clutch Pedal TravelNo Automatic Gearbox
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai Aura:- Benefits upto ₹ 30000/-...
Applicable on aurae-12-petrol & 10 more variants
Expired
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