In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Aura and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Aura Price starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Aura: 1197 cc engine, 17 to 22 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aura vs Comet EV Comparison