City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs karoq Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City hybrid [2022-2026] Karoq Brand Honda Skoda Price ₹ 20 Lakhs ₹ 24.99 Lakhs Range - - Mileage 27.1 kmpl 14.49 kmpl Battery Capacity 172.8 Volt - Engine Capacity - 1498 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] and Skoda karoq, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX and Skoda karoq Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Karoq 1.5 TSI. City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. karoq: 1498 cc engine, 14.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.