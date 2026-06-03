In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] and Skoda karoq, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX and Skoda karoq Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Karoq 1.5 TSI. City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. karoq: 1498 cc engine, 14.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs karoq Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City hybrid [2022-2026]
|Karoq
|Brand
|Honda
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 20 Lakhs
|₹ 24.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|27.1 kmpl
|14.49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|172.8 Volt
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-