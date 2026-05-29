In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Volkswagen Taigun, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Taigun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City
|Taigun
|Brand
|Honda
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 12 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|17.77 to 27.26 kmpl
|18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-