In 2026, when choosing between the Honda City and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual, Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City
|Tiago ev [2022-2026]
|Brand
|Honda
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 12 Lakhs
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|250-315 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|19.2 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)