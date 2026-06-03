In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Mahindra Bolero Neo, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Bolero Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City
|Bolero neo
|Brand
|Honda
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 12 Lakhs
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|17.77 to 27.26 kmpl
|17.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1493 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-