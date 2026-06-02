In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI 1.0. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. Wagon R: 998 cc engine, 23.56 to 34.05 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Amaze vs Wagon R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amaze
|Wagon r
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.48 Lakhs
|₹ 4.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.6 to 19.4 kmpl
|23.56 to 34.05 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3