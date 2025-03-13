In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Tata Tiago NRG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
All New City vs Tiago NRG Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|All new city
|Tiago nrg
|Brand
|Honda
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 7.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 to 24.1 kmpl
|20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3