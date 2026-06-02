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Honda All New City vs Honda Amaze

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Honda Amaze, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
All New City vs Amaze Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city Amaze
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 11 Lakhs₹ 7.48 Lakhs
Mileage17.8 to 24.1 kmpl18.6 to 19.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1498 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
All New City
Honda All New City
V Petrol
₹11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Amaze
Honda Amaze
V 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda All New City Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC1.2L i-VTEC
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
712653 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm110 Nm @ 4800 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.818.65 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.34.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringTorsion beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15175 / 65 R14
Ground Clearance
165172 mm
Length
45493995 mm
Wheelbase
26002470 mm
Kerb Weight
1107-
Height
14891500 mm
Width
17481733 mm
Bootspace
506416 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
44 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4035 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
3-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
44
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Alexa Compatibility
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackBeige/Black
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,71,3878,51,179
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,2067,47,790
RTO
1,17,95161,345
Insurance
36,73041,544
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,32718,295
Latest Offers
See All
On Honda Amaze :-Benefits upto 67,000 T&C's Apply
Applicable on amazev-12-petrol-mt & 7 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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