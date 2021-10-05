Figo vs Vento Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Figo Vento Brand Ford Volkswagen Price ₹ 5.49 Lakhs ₹ 10 Lakhs Mileage 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Figo and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.