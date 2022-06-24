In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Vitara Brezza Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C3
|Vitara brezza
|Brand
|Citroen
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 4.95 Lakhs
|₹ 7.61 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.3 to 28.1 kmpl
|17.0 to 18.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4