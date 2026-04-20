In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 5.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Baleno [2019-2022]: 1197 cc engine, 21.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Baleno [2019-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C3
|Baleno [2019-2022]
|Brand
|Citroen
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 4.95 Lakhs
|₹ 5.58 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.3 to 28.1 kmpl
|21.01 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4