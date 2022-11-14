HT Auto
BYD Atto 3 vs Mercedes-Benz GLA

Atto 3
BYD Atto 3
Extended Range
₹33.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GLA
Mercedes-Benz GLA
200
₹43.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Electric-
Engine Type
1 x Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor1.3L M282 Turbocharged I4
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
-
Driving Range
521 Km-
Battery
60.48 kWh, Lithium Iron Phosphate,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
-
Fuel type
Electric-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
160 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
35,56,59649,29,180
Ex-Showroom Price
33,90,00043,60,000
RTO
29,0004,42,330
Insurance
1,37,0961,26,550
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500300
Other Charges
00
EMI
76,4451,05,947
