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BMW X6 vs Lexus RX [2017-2023]

In 2026, when choosing between the BMW X6 and Lexus RX [2017-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW X6 Price starts at Rs. 1.78 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60i, Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X6 vs RX [2017-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X6 Rx [2017-2023]
BrandBMWLexus
Price₹ 1.78 Cr₹ 1.04 Cr
Range-1076
Battery Capacity-1.9 kwh
Charging Time--

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X6
BMW X6
M60i
₹1.78 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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RX [2017-2023]
Lexus RX [2017-2023]
450hL
₹1.04 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.3-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1800-4600 rpm335 Nm @ 4600 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.89 kmpl16.55
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
523 bhp @ 5500-6000 rpm259 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
4395 cc3456 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)-
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
12 metres5.9
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Tyres
275 / 40 R21235 / 65 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) SteeringPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link axle in lightweight steel construction, adaptive M suspensionDouble Wishbone with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer Bar
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone axle in aluminium construction, adaptive M suspensionMacPherson Strut with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer Bar
Rear Tyres
315 / 35 R21235 / 65 R18
No of Seating Rows
23
Bootspace
580 L211
Seating Capacity
5 Seats7
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
83 litres65
Length
4960 mm5000
Wheelbase
2975 mm2790
Height
1700 mm1700
Width
2004 mm1895
Features
Auto Crash Alert
Yes-
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes-
Location Based Services
Nearest Service Station Roadside Assistance-
Service Reminder Via App
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate ControlYes (Automatic Three Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Drive Modes Names
2 - COMFORT and ECO PRO-
Drive Modes Count
2-
Auto Dimming IRVM
Yes, Rear View Mirror-
Trip Meter
Trip Meter with 2Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
PanoramicElectrically Adjustable
Headlights
LEDLED
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
16 Harman Kardon Speakers (464W)6+
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch-
Display
Touch ScreenTouch-screen Display
Airbags
6 Airbags ( Driver • Front Passenger • 2 Curtain • Driver Side • Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes with Warning-
ADAS
Lane Change Assist-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable • Seat: Forward / Back (Electric) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) • Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric) • Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:4060:40 split
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,03,40,9781,19,21,309
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,90,0001,03,95,000
RTO
18,33,00010,93,500
Insurance
7,17,4784,32,309
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,37,2062,56,235

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