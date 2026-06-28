In 2026, when choosing between the BMW X6 and Lexus RX [2017-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW X6 Price starts at Rs. 1.78 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60i, Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X6 vs RX [2017-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X6
|Rx [2017-2023]
|Brand
|BMW
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 1.78 Cr
|₹ 1.04 Cr
|Range
|-
|1076
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.9 kwh
|Charging Time
|-
|-