X3 M40i vs RX [2017-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 m40i Rx [2017-2023] Brand BMW Lexus Price ₹ 86.5 Lakhs ₹ 1.04 Cr Range - 1076 Mileage 10.49 kmpl 16.55 kmpl Battery Capacity - 1.9 kwh Engine Capacity 2998 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X3 M40i and Lexus RX [2017-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs. 86.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive and Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.