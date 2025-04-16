In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X1 and MINI Cooper JCW, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X1 Price starts at Rs. 50.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for sDrive18i M Sport, MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback. X1: 1499 cc engine, 16.35 to 20.37 kmpl mileage. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X1 vs Cooper JCW Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X1
|Cooper jcw
|Brand
|BMW
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 50.9 Lakhs
|₹ 45.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.35 to 20.37 kmpl
|17 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1499 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4