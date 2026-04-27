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BMW M340i vs Mercedes-Benz GLC

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M340i and Mercedes-Benz GLC, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M340i Price starts at Rs. 74.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive, Mercedes-Benz GLC Price starts at Rs. 77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300 4MATIC. M340i: 2998 cc engine, 13.02 kmpl mileage. GLC: 1993 cc engine, 14.72 to 19.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M340i vs GLC Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS M340i Glc
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 74.9 Lakhs₹ 77 Lakhs
Mileage13.02 kmpl14.72 to 19.47 kmpl
Engine Capacity2998 cc1993 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders64

Filters
M340i
BMW M340i
xDrive
₹74.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
300 4MATIC
₹77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW M340i Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Parking Camera Display
Steering Wheel
Front Left Side
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1900-5000 rpm400 Nm @ 2000-2200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.02 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
369 bhp @ 5500-6500 rpm255 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I62.0 litre with Inline-4 Turbo
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.4 seconds-
Driving Range
768 km-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
225 / 40 R19235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Front Suspension
Double-joint spring strut axle, hydraulically damped torque strut bearing-
Rear Suspension
Five-link axle-
Rear Tyres
255 / 35 R19235 / 55 R19
Length
4713 mm4716 mm
Wheelbase
2851 mm2888 mm
Height
1440 mm1640 mm
Width
1827 mm1890 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
59 litres62 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver (with light)
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraAutomatic Parking
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Three ZoneAutomatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver Door-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
MetallicAluminium
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseHands-Free
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
ActiveNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour (64)
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Tail Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LEDNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
16-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
Yes-
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandFull-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
YesAdaptive
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Seat Upholstery
Leather + AlcantaraLeather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40
Ventilated Seats
NoFront (Cooled)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
85,88,78590,20,383
Ex-Showroom Price
74,90,00077,00,000
RTO
7,78,0009,91,500
Insurance
3,20,2853,28,383
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,84,6061,93,883
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Capable drive dynamicsSpacious and luxurious cabinOff-road abilities

Cons

Cabin still cramped for fivePetrol motor has a bit of grunt

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