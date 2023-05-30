In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 6 Series GT and Kia EV6, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport and Kia EV6 Price starts at Rs. 65.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GT Line AWD. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. EV6 gets a battery pack of up to 84 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
6 Series GT vs EV6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|6 series gt
|Ev6
|Brand
|BMW
|Kia
|Price
|₹ 73.5 Lakhs
|₹ 65.97 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|663 km/charge
|Mileage
|13.32 to 18.65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|84 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|73 Minutes((50 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)