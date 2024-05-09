In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Price starts at Rs. 60.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330Li M Sport, Volvo v90-cross-country Price starts at Rs. 65.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D5 Inscription. 3 Series Gran Limousine: 1995 cc engine, 15.39 to 19.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
3 Series Gran Limousine vs v90-cross-country Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|3 series gran limousine
|V90-cross-country
|Brand
|BMW
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 60.6 Lakhs
|₹ 65.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.39 to 19.61 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4