3 Series [2019-2022] vs Alturas G4 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 3 series [2019-2022] Alturas g4 Brand BMW Mahindra Price ₹ 42.3 Lakhs ₹ 28.77 Lakhs Mileage 11.8 to 20.3 kmpl 12.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 2157 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] and Mahindra Alturas G4, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 42.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330i Sport, Mahindra Alturas G4 Price starts at Rs. 28.77 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2WD AT. 3 Series [2019-2022]: 1995 cc engine, 11.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Alturas G4: 2157 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.