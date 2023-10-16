In 2026 when choosing among the Audi S5 Sportback and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Evoque: 1997 cc engine, 10.6 to 12,82 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs Range Rover Evoque Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S5 sportback
|Range rover evoque
|Brand
|Audi
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|10.6 to 12,82 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2994 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-