In 2026 when choosing among the Audi S5 Sportback and Land Rover Defender, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro and Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. Defender: 1997 cc engine, 8.5 to 11.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs Defender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S5 sportback
|Defender
|Brand
|Audi
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|8.5 to 11.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2994 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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