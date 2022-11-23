HT Auto
Q5
Audi Q5
45 TFSI Premium Plus
₹59.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
3 Series Gran Limousine
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine
330Li M Sport
₹57.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
237 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.3 seconds6.2 seconds
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4B48 Turbocharged I4
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
249 bhp @ 5000 rpm255 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1600 rpm400 Nm @ 1550 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
13.47 kmpl15.39 kmpl
Driving Range
943 Km908 Km
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDRWD
Transmission
Automatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Others
Regenerative BrakingRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Third Row AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Camera
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
22
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,80,94266,53,229
Ex-Showroom Price
59,90,00057,90,000
RTO
6,28,0006,08,000
Insurance
2,62,4422,54,729
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,47,8981,43,003
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

