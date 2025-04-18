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Audi A6 vs Mercedes-Benz GLC

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi A6 and Mercedes-Benz GLC, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi A6 Price starts at Rs. 63.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 45 TFSI Premium Plus, Mercedes-Benz GLC Price starts at Rs. 77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300 4MATIC. A6: 1984 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. GLC: 1993 cc engine, 14.72 to 19.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A6 vs GLC Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS A6 Glc
BrandAudiMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 63.74 Lakhs₹ 77 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl14.72 to 19.47 kmpl
Engine Capacity1984 cc1993 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
A6
Audi A6
45 TFSI Premium Plus
₹63.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
300 4MATIC
₹77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi A6 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Front Left Side
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1600 rpm400 Nm @ 2000-2200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
241 bhp @ 5000 rpm255 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
2.0L I4 TFSI2.0 litre with Inline-4 Turbo
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.8-
Driving Range
1022-
Drivetrain
FWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
225 / 55 R18235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Five-link front suspension; tubular anti-roll bar-
Front Suspension
Five-link front suspension; tubular anti-roll bar-
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R18235 / 55 R19
Length
49394716 mm
Wheelbase
29242888 mm
Height
14571640 mm
Kerb Weight
1780-
Width
18861890 mm
Bootspace
530620 L
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
7362 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver (with light)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceAutomatic Parking
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseHands-Free
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearCupholders in Front & Second Row
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentNo
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour (64)
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Tail Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rearNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
CD Player
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
6+-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
YesAdaptive
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoFull-time
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderCup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split40:20:40
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoFront (Cooled)
Interior Colours
Mother-of-Pearl Beige / Black, Okapi Brown / Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,53,14390,20,383
Ex-Showroom Price
63,74,00077,00,000
RTO
6,47,8609,91,500
Insurance
2,30,7833,28,383
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,55,8981,93,883
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Capable drive dynamicsSpacious and luxurious cabinOff-road abilities

Cons

Cabin still cramped for fivePetrol motor has a bit of grunt

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