In 2026 Revolt Motors RV400 or Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of RV400 up to 150 km/charge and the Kratos [2022-2024] has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
RV400 vs Kratos [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rv400
|Kratos [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Revolt Motors
|Tork Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|Range
|150 km/charge
|180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|4 kWh
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|-