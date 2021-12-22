In 2026 Moto Morini X-Cape or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Moto Morini X-Cape Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). X-Cape engine makes power and torque 60.8 PS PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, Street Twin engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm respectively. Moto Morini offers the X-Cape in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The X-Cape mileage is around 23.92 kmpl. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl.
X-Cape vs Street Twin Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X-cape
|Street twin
|Brand
|Moto Morini
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 6.3 Lakhs
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.92 kmpl
|24.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|60.8 PS PS
|65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS