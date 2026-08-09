In 2026 Merico Electric Evanka or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Merico Electric Evanka Price starts at Rs. 62,505 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Merico Electric offers the Evanka in 1 colour. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Evanka has a range of up to 87 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Evanka vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evanka
|Radeon
|Brand
|Merico Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 62,505
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|87 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|73.68 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-