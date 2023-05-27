In 2026 Komaki TN-95 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Komaki TN-95 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. TN-95 has a range of up to 130-180 km/charge. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
TN-95 vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tn-95
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|Komaki
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Range
|130-180 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|43 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.26 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours (100%)
|-