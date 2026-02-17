In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
Jawa vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jawa
|Adventure [2024]
|Brand
|Jawa
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.76 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30.0 kmpl
|33.07 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|293 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|27.33 PS PS
|29.60 PS PS