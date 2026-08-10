In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). LYF engine makes power and torque 2500 W W & 55-96 Nm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
LYF vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lyf
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 66,535
|₹ 91,259
|Range
|75-125 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.48 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|-