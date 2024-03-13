In 2026 Hero Lectro Kinza 7S or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro Kinza 7S Price starts at Rs. 31,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the Kinza 7S in 2 colours. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Kinza 7S has a range of up to 25 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Kinza 7S vs XL100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kinza 7s
|Xl100
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 31,000
|₹ 43,900
|Range
|25 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|99.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-